Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 260,986 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,986 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 161,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 195,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

