UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 132,183 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,183 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TELUS worth $57,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TELUS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

