UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Mosaic worth $47,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

