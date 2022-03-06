UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $55.19 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DTE Energy worth $55,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $332,885 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

