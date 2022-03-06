UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.14% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $46,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $371.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

