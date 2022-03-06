UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $44,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $135.17 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $225.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.