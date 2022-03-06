UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Life Storage worth $52,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

