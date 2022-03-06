UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of Zillow Group worth $49,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,436,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,135,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.86. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $257,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

