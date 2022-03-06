UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.78% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $130.15 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.22.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

