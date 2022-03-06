UBS Group AG Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.51%.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

