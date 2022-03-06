UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

