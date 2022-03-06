UBS Group Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $690.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $665.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.28.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.7% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 34.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.