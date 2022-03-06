Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 151,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

