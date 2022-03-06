UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNCRY shares. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.97) to €18.00 ($20.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UniCredit from €17.00 ($19.10) to €19.50 ($21.91) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.