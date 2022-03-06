Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Unisys worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after buying an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $20.62 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

