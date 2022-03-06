United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,998. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.