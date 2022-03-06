United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

