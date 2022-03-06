UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UOL Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Get UOL Group alerts:

About UOL Group (Get Rating)

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.