URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $229.66

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.66 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.97). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.55), with a volume of 30,484 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £3.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.66.

In related news, insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £198,404 ($266,206.90).

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

