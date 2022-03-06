US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

