US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 2,440,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

