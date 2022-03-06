UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

