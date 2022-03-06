UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

In other UWM news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 270,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UWM by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 243,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 8,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

