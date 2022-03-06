Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $249.12

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $249.12 and last traded at $249.22, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.20 and its 200 day moving average is $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aravt Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

