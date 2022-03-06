Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VLNS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Valens has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.