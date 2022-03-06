Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VLNS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Valens has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLNS. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

