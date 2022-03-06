VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.15% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

BUZZ stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

