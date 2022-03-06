Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 521,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,190. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52.
