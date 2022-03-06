Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

