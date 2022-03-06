Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $95.27 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

