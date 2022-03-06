Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.65 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

