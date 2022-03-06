Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,775,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $61.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.