Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,775,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,323,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

