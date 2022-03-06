Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

