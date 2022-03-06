Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,132,000. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

