Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 932,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BNDX opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.
