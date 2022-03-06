Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 932,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BNDX opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,484,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.