Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.87 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

