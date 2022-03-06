Velas (VLX) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $504.41 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002279 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004343 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,270,448,621 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.