Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 9,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 702,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

VLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

