Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veritone by 104,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Veritone has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

