VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE VIAO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

