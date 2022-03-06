Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.52. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 3,285 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

