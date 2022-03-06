Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.52. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 3,285 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).
Several brokerages have issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08.
About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.