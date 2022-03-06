Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 304.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.