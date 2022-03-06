Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON VOG opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £10.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.62.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

