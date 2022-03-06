Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.