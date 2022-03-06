Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $3,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

