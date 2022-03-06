Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $76,408.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

