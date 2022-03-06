Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

