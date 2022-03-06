VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $21.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.53% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

