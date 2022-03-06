VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VZIO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

VZIO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,300.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $1,541,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIZIO (VZIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.