Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,761 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock worth $5,955,451 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

