Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after buying an additional 2,887,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $20,407,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $14,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $13,981,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.15 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

